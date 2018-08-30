Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after buying an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 243.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

