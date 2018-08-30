Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,783 Shares of Momo Inc (MOMO)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Momo comprises 0.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Momo by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 116,966 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Momo by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Momo to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of MOMO opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.37 million. Momo had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

