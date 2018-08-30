Elysium (ELS) Market Capitalization Hits $43,140.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Elysium has a market cap of $43,140.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elysium has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00866202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010627 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013063 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 13,302,428 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

