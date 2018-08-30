Emanuel Arturi Sells 300 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Emanuel Arturi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $10,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emanuel Arturi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $178,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Emanuel Arturi sold 4,014 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $140,690.70.

On Thursday, August 9th, Emanuel Arturi sold 1,612 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $56,436.12.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $178,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,677. The company has a market cap of $698.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.79. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 50,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 48.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

