EmberCoin (EMB) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $646.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmberCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000155 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EmberCoin (EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io.

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

