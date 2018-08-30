Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Cowen currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 36,318 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $2,033,081.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $473,737.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,201.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 20.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

