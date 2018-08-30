Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 124,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 133.77%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.