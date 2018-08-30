Endava PLC – (DAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Endava in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 86,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,104. Endava has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.