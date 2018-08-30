Energen Co. (EGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGN. Johnson Rice downgraded Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

In other Energen news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $173,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 375,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.70 per share, with a total value of $25,415,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,726,727 shares of company stock valued at $268,281,858 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,737. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.30. Energen has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. research analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

