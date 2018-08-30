Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

