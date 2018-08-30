Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 677.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 901,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 194,253 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

BBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of BBW opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.60.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.