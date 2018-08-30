ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (XNGSY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

