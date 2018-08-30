EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,102 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 4.21% of EnPro Industries worth $61,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NPO opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.37). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on EnPro Industries from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.