Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Director Robert J. Campbell Sells 200 Shares

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Robert J. Campbell sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESGR stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a one year low of $183.85 and a one year high of $237.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $309.93 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 1,635,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,443,000 after purchasing an additional 81,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.