Entergy Co. (ETR) Stake Lessened by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $50,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 256.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $93,409,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,327,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,235,000 after purchasing an additional 643,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 76.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,373,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,230,000 after purchasing an additional 596,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,129,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $476,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.04.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

