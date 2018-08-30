Epizyme (EPZM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media headlines about Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Epizyme earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.1221636768249 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Epizyme from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 3,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,367. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

