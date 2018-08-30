EQT Co. (EQT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $55,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,965,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $991,326,000 after acquiring an additional 175,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EQT by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in EQT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,929,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $713,439,000 after acquiring an additional 825,730 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 115.1% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,929,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,008,000 after acquiring an additional 224,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

In other EQT news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 5,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $476,964 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.