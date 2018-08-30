Ethos (ETHOS) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006694 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, AirSwap and Cobinhood. During the last week, Ethos has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $36.08 million and $2.83 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00278352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00152814 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034655 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,559,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Bithumb, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

