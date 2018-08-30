Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) CEO Sells $2,414,750.00 in Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total value of $2,414,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,486,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,544,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,331,750.00.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $96.89. 237,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,694. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 76,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. MED began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

