EVINE Live (EVLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. EVINE Live had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Shares of EVLV opened at $1.27 on Thursday. EVINE Live has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of -127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get EVINE Live alerts:

EVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EVINE Live from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

In related news, Director Landel C. Hobbs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 392,220 shares in the company, valued at $470,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,222 shares of company stock worth $124,824. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.