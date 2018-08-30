EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Director Michael S. Wyzga Sells 2,468 Shares

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,010. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.00. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EXACT Sciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,054,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

