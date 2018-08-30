Exelixis (EXEL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $477,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $1,603,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,128 shares of company stock worth $14,547,270. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

