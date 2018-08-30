Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,930 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $559,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.72 and a 12 month high of $166.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.