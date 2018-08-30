Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,802 Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 364.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 321.9% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 758.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRX. Barclays cut their target price on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $88.53 on Thursday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

