Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Short Interest Update

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,006,100 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 20,009,136 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,176,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCAU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 71.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,412,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,780,000 after buying an additional 6,860,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth $329,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 115.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,667,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,352 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth $115,336,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,116,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAU stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.37). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $28.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.