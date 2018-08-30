Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,840.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,542 shares of company stock worth $3,145,184 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

