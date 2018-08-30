Financial Comparison: EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (EDPFY) & Eversource Energy (ES)

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (NYSE: ES) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 6.81% 8.04% 2.57% Eversource Energy 12.59% 9.07% 2.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Eversource Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $17.79 billion 0.81 $1.26 billion N/A N/A Eversource Energy $7.75 billion 2.56 $987.99 million $3.11 20.14

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has higher revenue and earnings than Eversource Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eversource Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $61.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Eversource Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through water, wind, sun, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 25 GW. It serves approximately 9.8 million electricity customers and 1.5 million gas customers. In addition, the company offers services in various areas, such as engineering, laboratory tests, vocational training, energy services, and property management. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

