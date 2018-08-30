Financial Comparison: McEwen Mining (MUX) versus Pershing Gold (PGLC)

McEwen Mining (NASDAQ: PGLC) and Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Pershing Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -14.56% -2.68% -2.36% Pershing Gold N/A -41.12% -38.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for McEwen Mining and Pershing Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pershing Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Pershing Gold has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 396.61%. Given Pershing Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pershing Gold is more favorable than McEwen Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Pershing Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Pershing Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Pershing Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $67.72 million 9.56 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -64.00 Pershing Gold N/A N/A -$13.09 million ($0.50) -2.57

McEwen Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pershing Gold. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pershing Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Pershing Gold does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pershing Gold has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Pershing Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

