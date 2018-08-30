Financial Contrast: MAM Software Group (MAMS) vs. Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)

MAM Software Group (NYSE: DATA) and Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAM Software Group and Tableau Software Inc Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group $31.60 million 3.27 $4.57 million $0.38 21.58 Tableau Software Inc Class A $877.06 million 10.53 -$185.56 million ($2.34) -47.57

MAM Software Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tableau Software Inc Class A. Tableau Software Inc Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAM Software Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MAM Software Group and Tableau Software Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group 13.58% 39.31% 15.60% Tableau Software Inc Class A -20.38% -24.51% -14.67%

Risk and Volatility

MAM Software Group has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tableau Software Inc Class A has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of MAM Software Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Tableau Software Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of MAM Software Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Tableau Software Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MAM Software Group and Tableau Software Inc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tableau Software Inc Class A 1 13 12 0 2.42

MAM Software Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a consensus price target of $109.73, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Given MAM Software Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MAM Software Group is more favorable than Tableau Software Inc Class A.

Summary

MAM Software Group beats Tableau Software Inc Class A on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The company's business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows various users, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by various database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides maintenance and support, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

