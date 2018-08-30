Financial Review: Compass Diversified (CODI) vs. Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Compass Diversified (NASDAQ: PRPL) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

32.0% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Compass Diversified pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Purple Innovation does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Diversified and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified 3.45% 2.47% 0.97% Purple Innovation N/A -36.07% -3.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Diversified and Purple Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $1.27 billion 0.84 $27.99 million N/A N/A Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compass Diversified and Purple Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Purple Innovation has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Compass Diversified.

Volatility & Risk

Compass Diversified has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats Purple Innovation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $4 million and $700 million in companies with cash flows between $10 million and $450 million, enterprise values between $100 million and $500 million, and an EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority, and minority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Group Management LLC is the external manager of the Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and manages day-to-day business and operations of firm. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.