Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Short Interest Update

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,188,992 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 65,554,780 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,367,887 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 284,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $8,436,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 107,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 199,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

