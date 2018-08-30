First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $146.43 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $146.61.

