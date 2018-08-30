First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Insider Sells $30,144.94 in Stock

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,379 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $30,144.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,273 shares in the company, valued at $93,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 11,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 822,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking, and asset-based lending.

