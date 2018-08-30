First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 961,782 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

AG opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.20. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Scotiabank set a $8.75 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

