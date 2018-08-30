First of Long Island (FLIC) & FCB Financial (FCB) Head to Head Review

First of Long Island (NYSE: FCB) and FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and FCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 28.08% 11.05% 0.98% FCB Financial 29.07% 12.54% 1.39%

Volatility and Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FCB Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FCB Financial does not pay a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and FCB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $125.09 million 4.46 $35.12 million $1.48 14.83 FCB Financial $409.12 million 5.87 $125.19 million $3.28 15.66

FCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of FCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of FCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First of Long Island and FCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 2 0 0 2.00 FCB Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. FCB Financial has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than FCB Financial.

Summary

FCB Financial beats First of Long Island on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 37 full service branches, 10 commercial banking offices and 2 select service banking centers in New York. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Glen Head, New York.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs. It also offers consumer loans, such as personal and auto loans, recreational loans, and home improvement/second mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides commercial credit products, such as lines of credit to finance working capital and trade activities; loans for owner occupied real estate financing; equipment financing; acquisition financing; construction financing, mini-permanent and permanent financing, acquisition and development lending, land financing, and bridge lending services to commercial real estate clients; and specialty financing services to owners and operators in the areas of aviation and marine lending, as well as participates in club lending structures. Further, it offers syndicated loans; credit cards and purchasing cards; and derivative products, such as interest rate swaps; treasury products; securities brokerage services, investment advice, and investment recommendations; and online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, and payment services. As of December 31, 2017, FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operated through a network of 46 banking centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Bond Street Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

