First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 51,226 Shares of Universal Corp (UVV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 190.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Universal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

In other news, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,450 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $294,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,070. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

