First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 78.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $217,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth about $231,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $159.05.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.06%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.