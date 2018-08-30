First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (FMY)

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FMY opened at $13.38 on Thursday. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

In related news, insider James W. Snyder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock Company Profile

There is no company description available for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund.

