First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $12.79 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

