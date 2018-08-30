First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,407 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 919,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 29,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $48.00 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $48.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

