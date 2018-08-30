FirstGroup plc (FGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 112.78 ($1.45).

FGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 89 ($1.15) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 83 ($1.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 83 ($1.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

In other FirstGroup news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 11,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,869.21 ($12,731.18). In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,365 shares of company stock worth $1,994,413.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 87.15 ($1.12) on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 77.60 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($1.99).

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The transport operator reported GBX 12.30 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). FirstGroup had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.04%.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.