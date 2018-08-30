Five Below Inc (FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,425. Five Below has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $659,158.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,363.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $6,190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,302,786.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

