Fmr LLC Has $1.04 Billion Stake in Wayfair Inc (W)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.85% of Wayfair worth $1,041,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $63,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $393,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,475.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,469 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,617. 37.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on W shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $131.80 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

