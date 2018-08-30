Fmr LLC Sells 1,298,267 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,298,267 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.60% of State Street worth $1,224,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $142,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $754,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,893.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.