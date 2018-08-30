Fonar Co. (FONR) Position Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fonar were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 28.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fonar during the first quarter worth $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 196.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 164.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fonar by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Fonar news, Treasurer Raymond V. Damadian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $32,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 129,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Raymond V. Damadian sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $36,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 127,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,773 shares of company stock valued at $102,835. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fonar stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Fonar Co. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Fonar Company Profile

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

