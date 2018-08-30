Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.