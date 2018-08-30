Franks International NV (FI) Director D. Keith Mosing Sells 153,390 Shares

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director D. Keith Mosing sold 153,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $1,329,891.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D. Keith Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, D. Keith Mosing sold 18,910 shares of Franks International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $165,840.70.

FI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 34,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,988. Franks International NV has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

