freenet (FNTN) PT Set at €23.50 by UBS Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. equinet set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.70 ($29.88) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.01 ($31.41).

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.09 ($26.85) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

