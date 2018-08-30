Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.05

News headlines about Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fresh Del Monte Produce earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3168832265752 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.33. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $949,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,251,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,343,523.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Rice sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $46,633.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,630. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

