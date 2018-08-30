Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Chairman Sells $1,907,500.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,251,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,341,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 25,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $949,000.00.

FDP stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.33. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

